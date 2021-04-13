GATX (GATX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. GATX has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.00-4.30 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. GATX has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $101.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $223,425.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

