Gemini Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $132.88 million and $13.24 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 133,174,929 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

