Gems (GEM) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Gems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $753,946.61 and approximately $14,565.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00055939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00085277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00633688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038683 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

