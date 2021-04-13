General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE GAM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.67.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in General American Investors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 31,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General American Investors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in General American Investors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 123,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in General American Investors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

