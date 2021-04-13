General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE GAM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.67.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
