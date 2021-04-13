General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

