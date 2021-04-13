Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $25.00. 9,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 699,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,206,032.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $183,200.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,542.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

