Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Update

Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GENH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Generation Hemp has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.50.
About Generation Hemp
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.