Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Down 4.9%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.56 and last traded at $48.54. 2,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 163,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

The stock has a market cap of $717.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

