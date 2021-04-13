Genesis Vision 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.40 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $14.58 or 0.00023025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $64.55 million and $5.40 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00639600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00031634 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

