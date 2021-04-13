GenesisX One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,685.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 249.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. GenesisX has a market cap of $143,651.36 and $7,685.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 261.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,362,375 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

