GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 70,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,662,911 shares.The stock last traded at $23.99 and had previously closed at $23.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNMK. William Blair downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.05 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 225,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,614. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 262,892 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 400,599 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 173,867 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 654,193 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

