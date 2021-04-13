Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,558. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $126.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

