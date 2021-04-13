Gentarium (GTM) Price Tops $0.0318 on Top Exchanges

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Gentarium has a total market cap of $167,956.47 and approximately $278.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00068990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00258857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00694922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,500.62 or 0.99672306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.00862580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,273,844 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

Buying and Selling Gentarium

