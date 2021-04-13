Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 230.4% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, an increase of 230.4% from the March 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Gentera has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

