Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Genus stock remained flat at $$69.40 during trading on Tuesday. Genus has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GENSF shares. Investec upgraded Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

