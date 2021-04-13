GeoCoin (GEO) Price Tops $0.85 on Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $8,593.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.23 or 0.00417903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,062.23 or 0.99736668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00037788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00128551 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

