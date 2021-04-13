GeoPark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,714 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35,613% compared to the typical daily volume of 16 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GeoPark by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 314,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRK traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,094. The firm has a market cap of $943.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.60. GeoPark has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Equities research analysts expect that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

