George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.58

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.58 and last traded at $89.55, with a volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.58.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

