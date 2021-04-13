Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.57

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 269957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

GGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

