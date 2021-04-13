Gerdau Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 31,727 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,311% compared to the average daily volume of 1,316 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

GGB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,776,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,208. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

GGB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

