Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SEB Equities raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GNGBY opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Getinge has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $29.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

