GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $33.69. 1,669,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $100,862,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $22,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,849,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 483,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

