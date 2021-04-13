GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.
Shares of GFL stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $33.69. 1,669,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $100,862,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $22,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,849,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 483,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.