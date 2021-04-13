GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Shares Gap Down to $35.10

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.10, but opened at $33.30. GFL Environmental shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 46,847 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 483,649 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

