Giant Price Reaches $0.0083 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Giant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market cap of $75,586.08 and approximately $17.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 256.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004028 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,774 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

