Gifto 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $48.72 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $83.68 million and $48.72 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00054442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.64 or 0.00621315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00032957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

