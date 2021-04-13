GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on GigCapital3 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get GigCapital3 alerts:

NYSE GIK opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41. GigCapital3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 in the third quarter worth about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GigCapital3 by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

GigCapital3 Company Profile

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.