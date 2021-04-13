Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.96

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $10.03. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 1,001,556 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 919,062 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.