Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stock Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Gildan Activewear worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

