Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE GIL remained flat at $$33.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 216,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 189,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $2,950,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 180,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $68,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

