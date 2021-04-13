Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Earns Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,085.04 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a one year low of $3,291.04 and a one year high of $4,481.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,852.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4,043.53.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

