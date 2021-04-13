Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GVDBF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,085.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,852.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,043.53. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,291.04 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

