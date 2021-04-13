Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Baader Bank

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,085.04 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $3,291.04 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,852.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4,043.53.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

