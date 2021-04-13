Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 595.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.2 days.

GJNSY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GJNSY remained flat at $$24.94 on Tuesday. 42 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

