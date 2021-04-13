Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

GLNCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 274,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

