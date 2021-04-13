Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GGMCU) Trading Down 0.2%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GGMCU)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 154,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 255,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

About Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.