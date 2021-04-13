GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Update

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GLGLF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. GLG Life Tech has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

