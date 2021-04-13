GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Update

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS GLGLF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. GLG Life Tech has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.39.
About GLG Life Tech
