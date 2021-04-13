Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.95

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.95 and traded as high as $28.69. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 13,365 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $409.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

