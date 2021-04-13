Global Tech Industries Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Up 1,964.9% in March

Global Tech Industries Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GTII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, an increase of 1,964.9% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Tech Industries Group stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Global Tech Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in various clean-tech solutions, environmentally friendly technologies, and intellectual properties in the areas of hazardous waste destruction, energetic materials, chemical recycling processes, and coal gasification.

