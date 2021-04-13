Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 99.1% in March

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 306.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,265 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 8.62% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

