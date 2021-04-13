Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a growth of 230.7% from the March 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000.

Shares of SRET stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.77.

