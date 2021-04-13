Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 4.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD remained flat at $$25.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 558,986 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

