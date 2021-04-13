GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.34 million and $21,311.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,364.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,289.93 or 0.03613901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.74 or 0.00427276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $740.40 or 0.01168475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.00513432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.62 or 0.00463387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.20 or 0.00358557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00033495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003372 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.