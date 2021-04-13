Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.17. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 12,871 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSAT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Globalstar by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 117,348 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.