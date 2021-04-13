Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant stock opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 174.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.06. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

