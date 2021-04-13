Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Up 403.1% in March

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 403.1% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSMG opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Glory Star New Media Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.20.
Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile
