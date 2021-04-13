Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Up 403.1% in March

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 403.1% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSMG opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Glory Star New Media Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.20.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

