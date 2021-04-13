GNY (GNY) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, GNY has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $269.16 million and $1.01 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00055650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00084135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.88 or 0.00622639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00037766 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

