GoByte Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $695,581.44 and approximately $606.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008729 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

