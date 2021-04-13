GoChain (GO) Price Tops $0.0591 on Major Exchanges

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. GoChain has a market cap of $63.48 million and $4.22 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,128,583,947 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,833,946 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

