GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.76.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.68. 16,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,167. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.