goeasy (TSE:GSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $135.28

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$135.28 and last traded at C$134.44, with a volume of 183251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$128.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on goeasy from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$126.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 10.4466423 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In related news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371 in the last three months.

About goeasy (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

